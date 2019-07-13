People of Sindh revolt against corrupt provincial government: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the people of Sindh have risen against the corrupt provincial government of Pakistan People's Party ( PPP).

In a tweet, the SAPM said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was making hue and cry over sure defeat of his party in the upcoming bye-election in Ghotki.

She said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should pay attention on the malnourished children in his province instead of staging political dramas.

She said it looked strange that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was complaining of rigging in the election despite the fact that his party was ruling the province and PPP candidate running his electoral campaign along with police protocol.

Firdous said nobody could be fooled by hurling rigging allegations in the bye elections as the PPP candidate had support of Sindh government and management.

She said the fear of defeat had compelled Bilawal to clamour in English language. "Elections won by their candidates are termed as fair and transparent, but in case they lose, they start leveling allegations of rigging and this is political hypocrisy," she stated.

The SAPM said Bilawal could not blame anyone but his father and paternal aunt for dwindling fortunes of PPP in political arena.