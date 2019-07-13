UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Of Sindh Revolt Against Corrupt Provincial Government: Special Assistant To The Prime Minister On Information Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 04:39 PM

People of Sindh revolt against corrupt provincial government: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the people of Sindh have risen against the corrupt provincial government of Pakistan People's Party ( PPP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the people of Sindh have risen against the corrupt provincial government of Pakistan People's Party ( PPP).

In a tweet, the SAPM said PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was making hue and cry over sure defeat of his party in the upcoming bye-election in Ghotki.

She said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari should pay attention on the malnourished children in his province instead of staging political dramas.

She said it looked strange that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was complaining of rigging in the election despite the fact that his party was ruling the province and PPP candidate running his electoral campaign along with police protocol.

Firdous said nobody could be fooled by hurling rigging allegations in the bye elections as the PPP candidate had support of Sindh government and management.

She said the fear of defeat had compelled Bilawal to clamour in English language. "Elections won by their candidates are termed as fair and transparent, but in case they lose, they start leveling allegations of rigging and this is political hypocrisy," she stated.

The SAPM said Bilawal could not blame anyone but his father and paternal aunt for dwindling fortunes of PPP in political arena.

Related Topics

Election Sindh Pakistan Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Prime Minister Police Firdous Ashiq Awan Hue Ghotki Government Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Indonesian President, Defeated Rival Finally Meet ..

37 minutes ago

Ex-Tehran mayor goes on trial over wife's murder

42 minutes ago

'Stars align' as Federer seeks to break Djokovic s ..

42 minutes ago

Wimbledon men's final head to head record

34 minutes ago

At least three killed in Afghan hotel attack: offi ..

34 minutes ago

26 killed in deadly Somalia hotel siege

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.