UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

People Offer Juma Prayer At Homes In Lahore

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 03:52 PM

People offer Juma prayer at homes in Lahore

Muslims belonging to all schools of thought offered Juma prayer at homes, on the directions of Punjab government and the local administration on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Muslims belonging to all schools of thought offered Juma prayer at homes, on the directions of Punjab government and the local administration on Friday.

In most of the city mosques, sermons and Juma prayers were not offered and people had to offer juma prayers as Zuhr prayers at homes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government and IslamiNazriati Council had requested the people to offer their prayersat homes instead of mosques, owing to corona virus pandemic.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Prayer Muslim All Government

Recent Stories

Man commits suicide in front of PM house in Islama ..

2 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat seeks world attention towards Indian ..

13 minutes ago

Pie in the sky: Aussie plane delivers pizza to loc ..

11 minutes ago

COVID-19 cases exceed 7,000 in Israel

11 minutes ago

Tunnel Network, Militants' Arms Depots Discovered ..

11 minutes ago

Germany's virus curbs are working, say experts

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.