People offer Juma prayer at homes in Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2020 ) :Muslims belonging to all schools of thought offered Juma prayer at homes, on the directions of Punjab government and the local administration on Friday.

In most of the city mosques, sermons and Juma prayers were not offered and people had to offer juma prayers as Zuhr prayers at homes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the government and IslamiNazriati Council had requested the people to offer their prayersat homes instead of mosques, owing to corona virus pandemic.