People visit Mausoleum of Bhutto Family’s martyrs on Eid’s 3rd day

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) People from various districts of Sindh on Friday visited Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto on the third day of Eid-ul-Fitr to offer Fateha at the graves of martyrs of Bhutto Family.

They visited the graves of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, Founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, laid wreaths and offered fateha.

They also laid wreaths at the graves of late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto and offered Fateha.

The followers and well-wishers of PPP carried portraits of late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and President Asif Ali Zardari on the occasion.