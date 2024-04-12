Open Menu

People Visits Grave Of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto On 2nd Day Of Eid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2024 | 12:00 AM

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2024) On the Second day of Eid-ul-Fitr on Thursday thousands of men and women belonging to various walks of life from different districts of the province reached Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to visit the graves of the martyrs of Bhutto family and pay homage to Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

People individually as well as in groups and delegations reached Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, some 35 Kms from here.

They visited the grave of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, laid floral wreaths and offered Fateha.

They also laid floral wreaths at the graves of Founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

The people also visited the graves of former Chairperson of PPP and First Lady, Madr-e-Jamhooriat late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, late Shireen Amir Begum, the first wife of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Shaheed Mir Shahnawaz Bhutto laid floral wreaths and offered fateha.

On the occasion the men, women and youths also chanted slogans of `Zinda Hay BB Zinda hai'.

