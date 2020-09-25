(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :National People's Assembly on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) was held on Thursday by AwazCDS-Pakistan / Pakistan Development Alliance, National SDGs Task Forces, Parliamentarians Commission for Human Rights.

Over 80 representatives from all our Pakistan including AJK & GB participated in the event. Participants included CSOs, Academia, Youth, Minorities, Transgenders, Media, Parliamentarians and members of SDGs Task forces.

Riaz Khan Fatyana, Zia Ur Rehman, Chaudhery Muhammad Shafique, Dr. Nausheen Hamid, Munawara Baloch, Rukhsana Naveed, Hashim Bilal, Zile Huma, Ume Laila Azhar, Anis Danish and others spoke on the occasion.

During Assembly, various marginalized people i.e. Home Based workers, minority workers raised their voices, concerns, challenges and highlighted issues related to decent work and social protection under SDGs Goal 8 (Decent Work & Economic Growth) said in a Press Release issued here.

This mobilisation under National People's Assembly is part of a global movement of #PeoplesAssembly2020 organised by civil society, grassroots and marginalized peoples and communities across the globe to raise voices and key issues to influence policies from the local to global levels.

These mobilisations are also part of the Global Week of Action, which marks 5th anniversary of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) in 2020 – #Act4SDGs on 25 September 2020, and these demands will be sent to the Heads of State's meeting for the UN General Assembly.

The key demands were raised as to ensure facilitation in making the process of registration with Economic Affair Division easy and convenient for CSOs and to expedite the processes of those CSOs who have applied for the registration for EAD.

Civil Society reclaiming their spaces demand the registration related laws and processes for NGOs/NPOs must be simplified.

People's Assembly demands the immediate elections of the local governments to ensure effective engagement of the citizens in realization of the SDGs.

People's Assembly also demands the availability of baseline data related to all SDGs for effective implementation and monitoring.

Ensure Protection of workers in Informal Economy by introducing Universal Social Protection for all.

People's Assembly demanded the implementation of Minimum wages across sectors including Home Based and Domestic work.

Ensure implementation of protection against harassment at workplace laws across the country by setting up structures, allocating adequate resources and extending its outreach by protecting the workers in the informal economy.

Ensure protection of workers through implementation of labour mechanism as envisaged in provincial laws.

Set up mechanism for ensuring increase in women labour force participation.

Ensure integration of available social protection and safety nets with labour issues.

Ensure registration of daily wage workers and develop policy frameworks to bring daily wages workers in mainstream.

Ensuring right to organize and collective bargaining for workers across sectors.

People's Assembly demands information on SDGs to be made part of the curriculum.

All government's projects and programs should be realigned with SDGs frameworkPeople's Assembly demands sensitization of parliamentarians, government and media on SDGs frameworks.

Ensure coordination and collaboration of CSOs with Parliamentary Task Forces across the country.