UrduPoint.com

Permanent Orders Issued To 1493 Teachers For Promotion Education In Balochistan: Rauf Baloch

Faizan Hashmi 8 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 05:30 AM

Permanent orders issued to 1493 teachers for promotion education in Balochistan: Rauf Baloch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan's secretary for secondary education Abdul Rauf Baloch on Wednesday said that the permanent partnership of 1493 teachers of Global Partnership in Education Project would help in promoting Primary education in the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a mutual meeting of departments to put into practice of teachers permanent orders under the Global Partnership.

The meeting also issued permanent orders to make permanent 1493 non-permanent teachers of Global Partnership in Education Project.

Addressing the meeting, Abdul Rauf Baloch hoped that these teachers would impart their professional training.

He also congratulated the permanent teachers and their families on the occasion and said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Provincial Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marree and Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana have made personal efforts for making approval of the cabinet to regularize them.

He hoped these teachers will be expected to devote all their energies for the promotion of education in the province.

Education Secretary Abdul Rauf Baloch thanked the concerned departments includingS&GAD, Finance Department, Law Department and all the staff of Secondary Education, especially Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Balochistan Asfandyar Kakar, Special Secretary Education Muhammad Hayat Kakar, Additional Secretary Samiullah Kakar, Deputy Secretary Development Bashir Ahmed Bazdar, Deputy Development Basheer Ahmed Buzdar, PPIU Abdul Khaliq, Global Partnership in Education officials including Abdul Manan Shahwani and other officers who rendered their services day and night in this important matter.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Education All Cabinet

Recent Stories

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th ..

King of Bahrain congratulates UAE leaders on 50th National Day

5 hours ago
 UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

UAE detects first case of COVID-19 Omicron variant

5 hours ago
 Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pa ..

Ministry of Health and Prevention updates Green Pass Protocol on Alhosn app from ..

5 hours ago
 Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exace ..

Biden Says Optimistic Omicron Variant Not to Exacerbate Supply Chain Problems

5 hours ago
 UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deal ..

UN Chief Sounds Alarm on How Int'l. Community Deals With Africa on Pandemic, Cli ..

5 hours ago
 Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic De ..

Russia's GDP Up 4.6% Y/Y in 10M 2021 - Economic Development Ministry

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.