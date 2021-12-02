Permanent orders issued to 1493 teachers for promotion education in Balochistan: Rauf Baloch

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Balochistan's secretary for secondary education Abdul Rauf Baloch on Wednesday said that the permanent partnership of 1493 teachers of Global Partnership in Education Project would help in promoting Primary education in the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a mutual meeting of departments to put into practice of teachers permanent orders under the Global Partnership.

The meeting also issued permanent orders to make permanent 1493 non-permanent teachers of Global Partnership in Education Project.

Addressing the meeting, Abdul Rauf Baloch hoped that these teachers would impart their professional training.

He also congratulated the permanent teachers and their families on the occasion and said that Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Provincial Minister for Education Mir Naseebullah Marree and Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana have made personal efforts for making approval of the cabinet to regularize them.

He hoped these teachers will be expected to devote all their energies for the promotion of education in the province.

Education Secretary Abdul Rauf Baloch thanked the concerned departments includingS&GAD, Finance Department, Law Department and all the staff of Secondary Education, especially Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Balochistan Asfandyar Kakar, Special Secretary Education Muhammad Hayat Kakar, Additional Secretary Samiullah Kakar, Deputy Secretary Development Bashir Ahmed Bazdar, Deputy Development Basheer Ahmed Buzdar, PPIU Abdul Khaliq, Global Partnership in Education officials including Abdul Manan Shahwani and other officers who rendered their services day and night in this important matter.