Pervaiz Ahmad Junego Posted As Secretary SAFRON Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 seconds ago Sat 27th February 2021 | 11:56 AM

Pervaiz Ahmad Junego posted as Secretary SAFRON Division

Pervaiz Ahmed Junego, a BS-22 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Executive Director, National Institute of Population Studies (NIPS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2021 ) :Pervaiz Ahmed Junego, a BS-22 officer of Secretariat Group, presently posted as Executive Director, National Institute of Population Studies (NIPS), under National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division is transferred and posted as Secretary, States and Frontier Regions (SAFRON) Division, with immediate effect and further orders, said a Notification of Cabinet Secretariat.

