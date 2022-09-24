UrduPoint.com

Pervaiz Elahi Inaugurates Grand Asian University Sialkot

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 24, 2022 | 11:34 PM

Pervaiz Elahi inaugurates Grand Asian University Sialkot

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday inaugurated the Grand Asian University of Sialkot at Pasrur-Sialkot road

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday inaugurated the Grand Asian University of Sialkot at Pasrur-Sialkot road.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, the CM was accorded a warm reception on his arrival at the university.

The CM, in his address, announced to give one lakh employment to the youth of Punjab and people present at the venue warmly applauded it. The departments of Law, Sciences, Engineering and Pharmacy had been established in the varsity.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi Punjab Road Sialkot Asia Employment

Recent Stories

EU Blocking Russian Fertilizer Shipments to Africa ..

EU Blocking Russian Fertilizer Shipments to Africa - Lavrov

28 seconds ago
 NASA scraps Tuesday Moon launch due to storm

NASA scraps Tuesday Moon launch due to storm

29 seconds ago
 Imran Khan should present his demands before Parli ..

Imran Khan should present his demands before Parliament: Shazia Marri

31 seconds ago
 Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Cou ..

Russia Wants India, Brazil to Join UN Security Council - Lavrov

2 minutes ago
 Turnout at Luhansk People's Republic Referendum Pa ..

Turnout at Luhansk People's Republic Referendum Passes 45% - Election Body

2 minutes ago
 Director Estate Office suspended for abusing woman ..

Director Estate Office suspended for abusing woman

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.