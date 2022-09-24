Pervaiz Elahi inaugurates Grand Asian University Sialkot

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday inaugurated the Grand Asian University of Sialkot at Pasrur-Sialkot road.

According to a handout issued here on Saturday, the CM was accorded a warm reception on his arrival at the university.

The CM, in his address, announced to give one lakh employment to the youth of Punjab and people present at the venue warmly applauded it. The departments of Law, Sciences, Engineering and Pharmacy had been established in the varsity.