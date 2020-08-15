UrduPoint.com
Pervaiz Rasheed, Mehmood Khan Achakzai Are Teachers Of Maryam Nawaz: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 55 seconds ago Sat 15th August 2020 | 12:38 PM

Pervaiz Rasheed, Mehmood Khan Achakzai are teachers of Maryam Nawaz: Fayyazul Hassan Chohan

Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan says that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for life who went abroad for his treatment after getting bail from the court.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 15th, 2020) Pervaiz Rasheed and Mehmood Khan Achakzai were the teachers of Maryam Safdar, said Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan on Saturday.

Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif was disqualified for life in Pakistan. He said he went to the UK for medical treatment after getting bail from the court.

He expressed these views while talking to a tv on Saturday.

“Pervaiz Rasheed and Mehmood Khan Achakzai both are teachers of Maryam Safdar,” said the minister.

He also talked about Black-day being observed in Occupied Kashmir on Independence Day of India, saying that ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of India was a threat to region’s peace. He said India’s relations with neighboring countries like Bangladesh were getting worst due to wrong policies of Modi government. Indian society under the Modi government was following ideology of RSS, he added.

