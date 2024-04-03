Pervez Ashraf pays tribute to ZAB on death anniversary

Former speaker of National Assembly and president of Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab Raja Pervez Ashraf has said Pakistan's parliament and democracy are a result of consensus constitution, crafted by the PPP founder, the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) Former speaker of National Assembly and president of Pakistan People's Party Central Punjab Raja Pervez Ashraf has said Pakistan's parliament and democracy are a result of consensus constitution, crafted by the PPP founder, the late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB).

In his message on the 45th death anniversary of ZAB, issued on Wednesday, he emphasised that Bhutto ensured equal rights for oppressed and marginalised classes under the constitution of Pakistan. Raja Pervez further noted that Quaid-e-Awam Bhutto granted students and working class the right to unionise, and laid the foundation of the atomic programme to secure the country's geographical borders.

He added that justice had been served to ZAB after 44 years, as the courts declared that justice was not served at that time. Party workers will pay homage to Bhutto on April 14 at the Garhi Khuda Bakhsh gathering.