UrduPoint.com

Pervez Khattak Steps Down As PTI's KP President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2023 | 11:46 PM

Pervez Khattak steps down as PTI's KP President

President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Pervez Khattak on Thursday has announced his resignation from his party position

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2023 ) :President of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chapter Pervez Khattak on Thursday has announced his resignation from his party position.

During a brief media talk, he said that he had already condemned the May 9 incidents and attacks on military installations.

He said, "After consulting with my friends, I have decided to step down from the party position for now. I will determine the future course of action in consultation with friends and party workers." He further said that the propaganda circulating in the media was baseless, and he arrived at this decision after careful consideration.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Pervez Khattak Khyber Pakhtunkhwa President Of Pakistan May Media From

Recent Stories

New UNGA President to prioritize 'Peace, Prosperit ..

New UNGA President to prioritize 'Peace, Prosperity, Progress and Sustainability ..

58 seconds ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 4th update

Tennis: French Open results - 4th update

1 minute ago
 Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar f ..

Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul Wali Khan Kakar for taking action against illeg ..

1 minute ago
 Water level in Mangla Dam starts rising swiftly at ..

Water level in Mangla Dam starts rising swiftly at normal pace

1 minute ago
 Lavrov Says Discussed BRICS Expansion With Saudi A ..

Lavrov Says Discussed BRICS Expansion With Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister in Sou ..

10 minutes ago
 UNSC Meeting Requested Over DPRK's Attempted Satel ..

UNSC Meeting Requested Over DPRK's Attempted Satellite Launch - President

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.