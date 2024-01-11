Open Menu

Pesco Notifies Power Shutdown

Sumaira FH Published January 11, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Pesco notifies power shutdown

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) PESHAWAR, Jan 11 (APP): Pesco authorities have notified power suspension in various areas of Peshawar, Mardan, Manshera and Abbottabad due to maintenance work.

According to Pesco, power supply will remain suspended from Jamrud grid station on14 and 21 January from 9AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumers PIC, Hayatabad 1,2, 3, 4, 5,Heath Care Hospital , Health Excellence, Northwest Hospital, Kidney Center, RMI, Kacha Ghari, Karkhano, Gul Abad, P.I.C, Hayatabad Surgical, Peshawar General, Foundation Hospital, Wood, Northern Bottling, Industrial Estate, , Express 1,2,3,4, 5, PHA, Omrak , Olampia, Industrial Estate, Mohmand Steel,Al Hafiz, Frontier Teck Wood, PPI 1,2,Mica Steel, Alhaj, BSF, Olampia 2 and Gulabad feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar City Grid Station on 13 and 15 January from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, resultantly consumers of Sikhandar Pura, Lala , Hashtnagri, Chughalpura, Chamkani, Jahgra, Radio Pak, Sethi Town, Gul Barg, Hassan Abad, Zaryab, Phandu Road, City Home, Bana Mari, Urmar, Islamabad, Faqir Abad, Sheikh Abad, Molvi G, Nishtarabad, NHA feeders will face inconvenience.

Similarly, power supply will remain suspended from Mansehra-Balakot Transmission Line on 13 January from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM, resultantly consumers of 132 KV Balakot, Muzafarabad and Noseri grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Mardan Grid Station on 12 and 17 January from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumer of Mohabatabad, Express, SIDB, Shaikh Maltoon, Industrial , SIDB, Janabad, Pakistan Chowk, Canal Road, New Charsadda Road, New Manga, Saleem Khan, Gujar Ghari, Town, Muslim Abad, New Saleem Khan, Bacha Khan, MED, Benazir Children Hospital, Muhabatabad Road, Nissata Road, Sheikh Maltoon , Ahmat Abad, Misri Abad, PRC, Eid Ghah, Green Area , New Sheikh Maltoon feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Mingora Grid Station on 11 and 13 January from 9 AM to 3 PM, resultantly consumer of Malam Jaba, Express Saidu Hospital, Bandai, Mengora 1,2,3,4, 5,Kabal , Nawa Kali, Saidu Sharif, Barikot 2, Odigram, Kabal 4,Matta 2, Faiza Ghat, Kabal 2, Gulda, Marghuzar, Saidu Hospital, Kabal 3, Gogdara, Takhta Band, Qambar, Singar, MES, Haji Baba,Shin, Saidu Baba, Bara Bandai, Shah Dara, Hospital Express feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will remain suspended from Abbottabad -Nathiagali Transmission Line on 11,12,13 and 14 January from 7 AM to 7 PM, resultantly consumer of 132 KV Nathiagali grid connected feeders will face inconvenience.

