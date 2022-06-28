PESCO notifies power shutdown from various feeders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV PESCO Colony Grid Station due to maintenance work tomorrow (June 29, 2022) from 07:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. As a result, consumers of 11 KV Warsak-2, Warsak Road Express, Shahi Bagh Express and ICF feeders will face inconvenience, said a press release issued here from PESCO headquarters on Tuesday.

Similarly, power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Jamrud Grid Station tomorrow (June 29, 2022) from 07:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. As a result consumers of 11 KV Hayat abad-2 and Hayat abad-3 feeders will face inconvenience.

Power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV University Grid Station tomorrow (June 29, 2022) from 07:00 A.M to 12:00 P.M. As a result, consumers of 11 KV Gul Abad and Taj Abad feeders will face inconvenience.