UrduPoint.com

Pesco Notifies Power Suspension

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Pesco notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sheikh Muhammadi-Tarbela Circuit on 8th February from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumer of 500 Sheikh Muhammadi grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Balakot Grid Station on 8th February from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumer of 132 KV Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Noseri grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 8th, 11th, 15th and 20th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly the consumers of 11 KV Shankari feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Khwazakhela Grid Station on 8th, 9th and 11th of February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. affecting the consumers of 11 KV New Khwazakhela, Shin, Charbagh, Shangla, Matta, Charbagh, Express, Matta 3, Choprial, Baidra and Daudkhela feeders will face inconvenience.

Related Topics

Peshawar Company Mansehra Shangla Muzaffarabad Charbagh Balakot February From P

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Dire ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Al Qaseer as Executive Director of Shurooq

26 minutes ago
 Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshak ..

Imran Khan 's indictment deferred again in Thoshakhana case

50 minutes ago
 Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railwa ..

Efforts afoot to reduce deficit of Pakistan Railways: Senate informed

2 hours ago
 UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st inte ..

UAE COP 28 President Designate begins his 1st international tour, calls all part ..

4 hours ago
 Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in div ..

Pakistan, Spain agree to expand cooperation in diverse sectors

5 hours ago
 Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past ..

Death toll in Turkiye, Syria earthquake soars past 4,300

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.