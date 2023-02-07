Pesco notifies power suspension

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ) :The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) on Tuesday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Sheikh Muhammadi-Tarbela Circuit on 8th February from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumer of 500 Sheikh Muhammadi grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

It said the power supply will also remain suspended from 132 KV Balakot Grid Station on 8th February from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. resultantly consumer of 132 KV Balakot, Muzaffarabad and Noseri grid connected with 11 KV feeders will face inconvenience.

The power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Mansehra Grid Station on 8th, 11th, 15th and 20th February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. resultantly the consumers of 11 KV Shankari feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from 132 KV Khwazakhela Grid Station on 8th, 9th and 11th of February from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. affecting the consumers of 11 KV New Khwazakhela, Shin, Charbagh, Shangla, Matta, Charbagh, Express, Matta 3, Choprial, Baidra and Daudkhela feeders will face inconvenience.