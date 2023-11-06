PESCO notifies power suspension on various feeders

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 7th and 9th November from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) on Monday notified that due to maintenance work power supply will remain suspended from Peshawar Cantt Grid Station on 7th and 9th November from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Consequently, it said consumers of Tehkal, Islamia College, KTH, Commercial, Jahangirabad, University Town, NCB, Airport, PAF Base, Saddar Road, Mall Road, MES 1,2, Old MCS, Babo Ghari, Marble Industry, CAA, Palosi 1, Behri Colony, Tehkal Payan, Bank of Khyber, Scarp 1 feeders will face inconvenience.

This power supply will also remain suspended from Pesco Colony Grid Station on 7th and 9th November from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of ICF, Darmangai, Warsak Road, Shagai, KSM feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Shahi Bagh Grid Station on 7th and 11th November from 8 a.

m. to 2 p.m. resultantly consumers of Shahgai Naguman, KSM, Industrial Naguman, Bakhsho Pull, Ghari Hamza, Old Naguman, Shah Alam, Latif Abad, Dalazak, Sarbuland Pura, Samarbagh, New Takht Abad and Khazana feeders will face inconvenience.

Likewise, it said power supply will remain suspended from Lachi Grid Station on 7th November from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. resultantly consumers of 132 KV Lachi grid connected feeders will face inconvenience. The power supply will remain suspended from Katlang Grid Station on 9th November from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m resultantly consumers of New Katlang feeders will face inconvenience-

The power supply will also remain suspended from Gomal University Grid Station on 8th and 9th November from 8 a.m.to 1 p.m. resultantly consumer of Qureshi Mor, Kulachi, Chashma Mill, Anjuman Abad and Sheikh Rajjar feeders will face inconvenience.