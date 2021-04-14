UrduPoint.com
PESCO To Ensure Uninterrupted Supply Of Electricity In Ramzan

Faizan Hashmi 30 minutes ago Wed 14th April 2021 | 02:15 PM

The Peshawar Electric Supply Company ( PESCO) has finalized arrangements to ensure uninterrupted electricity supply to all consumers during Sehri, Iftar and Taraweeh throughout the holy month across the province

The PESCO spokesman said that transmission system was fully operational and PESCO Chief Executive Muhammad, Jabbar Khan was reviewing the demand, supply and transmission of electricity across the province .

He said that PESCO field staff for individual complaints regarding electricity was available at grid stations and complaint centers were fully operational.

All complaints regarding power supply were being addressed immediately.

The spokesman said that PESCO customers can register complaints through numbers mentioned in the electricity bills or numbers of the Crisis Management Cell set up at WAPDA House for any kind of electricity related complaint.

The complaints numbers are 0919212010, 0919212028 and sms at 8118.

