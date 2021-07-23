Pesco urges people to adopt safety measures during ongoing monsoon season

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2021 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO)Friday urged customers to adopt precautionary measures for avoiding electrocution and for their own safety,in view of the current monsoon seasons.

The statement issued by Chief Executive Officer PESCO stated that people should properly "earthen" their electrical appliances and immediately replace or tape all weary electricity cables.

He requested to be cautious and attentive while using water pumps and other appliances besides stay away from electricity towers and poles.

He advised people to use electric appliances carefully during rainy season and should avoid usage of iron or washing machines with wet hands, so that to keep them from any untoward incident.

He said that people should contact concerned PESCO offices in case of any damaged cable or damaged pole immediately or contact PESCO's Crisis Management Cell on telephone number (091) 9212010, 9212028, 9212037.

Chief Executive PESCO has also directed staff to adopt precautionary measures while working on line during rainy days.

