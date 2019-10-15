Peshawar District Admin Launches Special Cleanliness Drive
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 06:58 PM
On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dir Lower, Saadat Hassan, Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Samarbagh Younas Khan along with TMO Staff Samarbagh launched a special drive "Clean KP My Dream KP" in Samarbagh
During the drive bazaar, streets and link road will be cleared from garbage.
All the Assistant Commissioners TMOs have been directed to initiate the special drive in their area of jurisdictions especially in bazaars.