Pet dog bites 9-year-old in Rajanpur, owners arrested

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2022 ) :Local police on Thursday arrested three accused after their dog allegedly bit a child while he was on way to school at Kot room area in district Rajanpur, police said.

According to police, the locals had alleged that owners of dog, Rizwan, Nouman and Ashraf had signaled their pet dog to attack his 9-year-old cousin while he was on way to school.

The police along with rescuers of 1122 rushed to the spot and shifted the child to hospital for treatment and added that the boy's injuries were serious.

Taking notice of the incident DSP Jampur ordered police to arrest the accused. A police team led by SHO Moza kot room arrested the three accused and put them in the lock-up after registration a case.