Petitioners Not Representing Registered Medical Colleges: PMC

Mon 12th July 2021 | 08:59 PM

Petitioners not representing registered medical colleges: PMC

Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Monday said that none of the petitioners who appeared before the court against exams were medical or dental colleges registered or recognized by the commission

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on Monday said that none of the petitioners who appeared before the court against exams were medical or dental colleges registered or recognized by the commission.

According to PMC spokesman, an association of some private colleges called PAMI, through Dr. Chatta declared as its member, along with Saepn (Pvt) Limited, Superior College Lahore and one Dr. Chatha, Project Director Superior College, had instituted a writ petition before the Islamabad High Court seeking multiple reliefs including a challenge to the Undergraduate education (Admissions, Curriculum and Conduct) Regulations 2021.

He added, the petitioners had particularly sought reliefs to the effect that the qualifying marks in HSSC or equivalent 12th grade qualification to take the MDCAT be reduced to 60%, and the mandatory pass percentage of 60% in MDCAT under the 2020 regulations be waived off for admission to private medical and dental colleges".

He said that the reliefs sought directly seek to remove all concept of merit and allow private medical colleges to admit students in the absence of any competitive merit structure as well as, in essence, negating the entire purpose of the MDCAT which is a mandatory entry test for medical and dental colleges as prescribed by law. The Pakistan Medical Commission will be contesting the claims, he added.

More Stories From Pakistan

