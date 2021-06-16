UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Petitions Regarding Nawaz Sharif's Property Adjourned

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 06:50 PM

Petitions regarding Nawaz Sharif's property adjourned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday adjourned hearing on three petitions challenging the decision of Accountability Court (AC) regarding the confiscation and auction of the property owned by former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The hearing of the case was adjourned without proceedings due to absence of IHC Chief Justice Athar MinallahThe petitioners prayed the court to annul the orders of accountability court for confiscation of property.

They said the accountability court ignored the various facts while giving its verdict. The petitioners will be affected if the decision was not dismissed by this bench. The court should annul the decisions of the accountability court of October 1, 2020, April 2021 and June 2021.

It may be mentioned here that an AC had ordered to confiscate the property due to continuous disappearance of Nawaz Sharif in Toshakhana reference. Three citizens had challenged the decision in IHC.

Related Topics

Hearing Nawaz Sharif Chief Justice Prime Minister April May June October 2020 Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Sharjah Police, SEDD monitor work progress and set ..

26 minutes ago

Cricket fans urge Shaheen Afridi to respect former ..

38 minutes ago

Vivo creates beautiful moments in the opening cere ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police represents UAE in ‘Mille Miglia’ ..

1 hour ago

104,068 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

2 hours ago

PTCL signs MoU with GCU for providing premium ICT ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.