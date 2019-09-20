Petroleum ministry orders probe into billions of rupees corruptions

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 20th September, 2019) The Ministry of Petroleum has ordered probe into billions of rupees corruptions in its sub-department Inter-state Gas Services, sources said on Friday.Secretary Petroleum Nadeem Babar has given probe into billion of rupees alleged corruptions and illegal inductions in ISGS, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that ISGS is currently head by Mobin Saulat who has worked in a private franchise as cashier and after assuming charge as head of ISGS, he has been allegedly inducted his blue eye boys on heavy salaries.Billion of rupees corruptions had been committed in TAPI Gas Pipeline, North-South Gas Pipeline and Pak-Iran Gas projects.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has also initiated corruption investigations in the projects.