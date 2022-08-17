UrduPoint.com

Petroleum Price Hike Can't Be Justified: Irfan Siddique

Umer Jamshaid Published August 17, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Petroleum price hike can't be justified: Irfan Siddique

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Regretting the recent increase in the prices of petroleum products, Senator Irfan Siddique said the fuel price hike can't be justified as he fully understands to sufferings of the people due to the increase.

Speaking on a point of order in Senate, he said the petroleum product increase was not justified during the era of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and similarly the recent increase was equally unjustified as almost half of the population was living below poverty line in the country.

Acknowledging people's sufferings due to inflation, he urged the government to come up with a solution to provide solace in the lives of the people.

He said his bill regarding separation of judiciary from executive has gone missing either from Senate Secretariat or from National Assembly as the bill was passed by National Assembly on June 8. Some 70 days has passed and the bill has not yet saw light of the day.

Chairman directed Senate secretariat to check the whereabouts of the bill.

Senator Attaur Rehman said his party Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) can't favour recent hike in petroleum products.

Criticising Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), he said PTI was enjoying governments in two provinces and they should dissolve their governments for holding elections.

