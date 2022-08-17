Prime Minister's Coordinator Bilal Azhar Kayani on Tuesday said that government had increased the petroleum prices after implementation of The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's (OGRA) suggestions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister's Coordinator Bilal Azhar Kayani on Tuesday said that government had increased the petroleum prices after implementation of The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority's (OGRA) suggestions.

OGRA had given proposals for increasing petroleum prices in the country, he said while talking to a private news channel.

No new tax was imposed on petroleum products, he said. He, however said that government was committed to change the prices of petroleum gradually.

In reply to a question about agreement with International Monetary Fund (IMF), he said, the government was bound to follow the agreement with IMF.

He said the government was taking steps for providing relief to masses.