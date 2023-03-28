UrduPoint.com

PFA Continues Operations Against Substandard Food Points

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 28, 2023 | 04:40 PM

PFA continues operations against substandard food points

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) continued its operation against substandard food points in the provincial capital at Sehr and Iftar times.

The food safety teams of PFA penalized 34 eateries with hefty fines while visiting 253 small and big food outlets in the area of Gulberg, Johar Town, Shalimar Town, Walled City, Nishtar Town, Iqbal Town, Samanabad, Gulshan Ravi and Township.

Meanwhile, PFA has warned 90 food outlets, asking them to improve the hygienic condition, said PFA spokesperson.

He said the authority imposed fines due to using substandard oil for frying purposes, selling fake carbonated drinks, and stale samosa patti. Apart from that, teams also observed the worst condition of hygiene.

The PFA spokesperson said that food safety teams accelerated and extended the circleof their ongoing activities against violators to ensure the provision of quality food duringRamazan.

