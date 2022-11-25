UrduPoint.com

PFA Discards 480 Kg Adulterated Chilli Powder

Faizan Hashmi Published November 25, 2022 | 10:06 PM

PFA discards 480 kg adulterated chilli powder

A team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 480 kg of tainted red chilli powder during a raid on the spices manufacturing factory on Sheikhupura Road here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :A team of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 480 kg of tainted red chilli powder during a raid on the spices manufacturing factory on Sheikhupura Road here on Friday.

PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik said that the competent authority took action against the food business operator (FBO) after finding substandard colours and harmful ingredients in the spices. He added that the raiding team also inspected cleanliness arrangements and noted violation of packing regulations.

He said the use of adulterated spices causes intestine cancer and stomach problems in the users. He informed that PFA will not spare anyone involved in food adulteration.

The director general requested the people to buy packaged spices and read the the label carefully before purchasing any foodstuff, saying that the utmost priority of PFA is to ensure provision of healthy and safe food in the market in the interest of public health.

Related Topics

Business Punjab Malik Riaz Road Buy Sheikhupura Market Cancer

Recent Stories

Senior most army officer appointed as country's ar ..

Senior most army officer appointed as country's army chief: Tessori

54 seconds ago
 Govt to improve people's living stander through go ..

Govt to improve people's living stander through good governance: Muqam

55 seconds ago
 Neymar to miss Brazil's next World Cup match with ..

Neymar to miss Brazil's next World Cup match with ankle injury

57 seconds ago
 PPP leaders, workers sacrificed lives for setting ..

PPP leaders, workers sacrificed lives for setting up democracy, right of people: ..

58 seconds ago
 IPRI holds seminar to mark International Day for E ..

IPRI holds seminar to mark International Day for Elimination of Violence against ..

34 minutes ago
 EU States Can Buy Russian Gas Separately From New ..

EU States Can Buy Russian Gas Separately From New Joint Purchase Mechanism - Com ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.