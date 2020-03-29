PFA disposes of 1000-litre tainted milk

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Food Authority (PFA) fully active against unhygienic eateries and adulteration mafia to ensure the provision of healthy food for public amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The dairy safety teams under the supervision of PFA Director General Irfan Memon here on Sunday conducted raids against milk shops in the area of Garhi Shahu.The authority had inspected six milk shops and three tankers loaded with 6500-litre milk.

DG PFA had disposed of 1000-litre substandard and tainted milk after it was proved that milk had contamination of polluted water and harmful chemicals.

The teams also detected the low level of Lactometer Reading in the milk.

He said that adulterated ingredients were used for increasing the thickness and quantity of milk. He said the wicked practice of adulteration in milk was being exposed in the surprise checking of milk.

Irfan Memon said that PFA food safety officers were being sent to the field wearing fullprotective clothing. He said that the authority was also giving guidelines for coronavirusprevention to food business operators along with checking of food outlets.