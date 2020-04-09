PFA disposes of 1,780 litre impure milk.

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) disposed of 1,780 litre chemically contaminated milk while carrying out a crackdown against adulterated milk in Iqbal Town, here on Thursday.

The dairy safety teams under the supervision of PFA Director General Irfan Memon inspected several milk carrier vehicles and shops to ensure the provision of adulteration-free food and milk to the people.

The action was taken against shopkeepers and milk suppliers over adulteration and failure to meet the food standards.

As many as 2,870 litre milk was examined on 11 milk shops and loaded on milk supply vehicles.

The authority issued warning notices for improvement to Maqbool Milk Shop, Sharafat and BM Milk Shop over minor violations.

PFA Director General Irfan Memon said that various milk shops along with a milk carrier vehicle were involved in the wicked practice of milk adulteration.

He said that milk was disposed of after it was proved that milk had contamination of polluted water and harmful chemicals.