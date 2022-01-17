PFA disposes off 5500 liters adulterated milk

Punjab Food authority (PFA) Monday raided and seized 5500 litres adulterated milk later, which was disposed off

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab food authority (PFA) Monday raided and seized 5500 litres adulterated milk later, which was disposed off.

According to PFA spokesman, the dairy safety team of PFA raided at Makki bypass chowk and caught vehicle loaded with adulterated milk.

The milk was checked through lactoscan machine which proved adulterated.

The team disposed off the 5500 litres milk.

According to Director General PFA Rafaqat Naswana, the raids were being carried out on daily basis against adulteration mafia for provision of quality milk to masses.