UrduPoint.com

PFA Disposes Off 5500 Liters Adulterated Milk

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 12:54 PM

PFA disposes off 5500 liters adulterated milk

Punjab Food authority (PFA) Monday raided and seized 5500 litres adulterated milk later, which was disposed off

BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2022 ) :Punjab food authority (PFA) Monday raided and seized 5500 litres adulterated milk later, which was disposed off.

According to PFA spokesman, the dairy safety team of PFA raided at Makki bypass chowk and caught vehicle loaded with adulterated milk.

The milk was checked through lactoscan machine which proved adulterated.

The team disposed off the 5500 litres milk.

According to Director General PFA Rafaqat Naswana, the raids were being carried out on daily basis against adulteration mafia for provision of quality milk to masses.

Related Topics

Punjab Vehicle

Recent Stories

Telescopic Macro Lens – TECNO Launches New Techn ..

Telescopic Macro Lens – TECNO Launches New Technology for users

10 minutes ago
 A representative delegation of Afghanistan arrived ..

A representative delegation of Afghanistan arrived in Turkmenistan

14 minutes ago
 Pleased to greet Consul General Islamic Republic o ..

Pleased to greet Consul General Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Nourian for obta ..

18 minutes ago
 PM emphasizes on struggle to embody guiding princi ..

PM emphasizes on struggle to embody guiding principles of Riasat-e-Madina

19 minutes ago
 Strict measures needed to control smog in plain ar ..

Strict measures needed to control smog in plain areas

34 minutes ago
 Cummins asks teammates to put champagne bottles aw ..

Cummins asks teammates to put champagne bottles away due to Usman Khawaja

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.