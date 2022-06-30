PFA imposes fine on 17 food points

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday launched a crackdown on shopkeepers and food points selling substandard food to people.

According to a spokesperson for the PFA, a food safety team led by Deputy Director Shehbaz Sarwar visited different eateries and milk sale points, and imposed fine on 17 food points for selling unhygienic commodities to people and five milk carrying vehicles.

Rs 183,000 fine was collectively imposed on Mian Dhooda House,Bismillah Sweets, Gourmy Bakers, Al-Makah sweets and Bakers, Lodhran Hotel, Madina Milk Shop, Fresh Milk Shopand others.

The team had also got registered cases against owners of 15 food units, he added.