PFA Imposes Rs 2.7m Fine On Outlets During Last Month

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 08, 2022 | 02:50 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority conducted 2,894 inspections and imposed Rs 2.7 million fine on various food outlets, restaurants and shopkeepers during the last month.

A spokesperson for the PFA said on Thursday that food safety teams issued notices to 2,109 shopkeepers for bringing about an improvement in their outlets while 228 production units and factories were fined of Rs 2.

7 million over poor sanitation arrangements and using unwholesome ingredients.

He said cases were got registered against four outlets' owners while 73 complaints were responded immediately besides wasting 3,085-litre milk, 218-litre drinks, 950 packets Gutka, 123-litre cooking oil, 2000-kg Murabajat, 2,000 eggs, and 1800-kgspices during the same period.

Awareness seminars at three schools were also held to sensitize children about food safety.

