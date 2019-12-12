UrduPoint.com
PFA Ploughs 64-kanal Area Of Crops Irrigated With Wastewater

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Thu 12th December 2019 | 11:53 PM

PFA ploughs 64-kanal area of crops irrigated with wastewater

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Thursday launched a crackdown against toxic vegetables that were cultivated with industrial waste and sewerage water in the provincial metropolis.

According to PFA spokesperson, the authority under the supervision of PFA Director General Irfan Nawaz uprooted unhealthy vegetable crops by ploughing on 64 Kanal land in the area of Saday Wala, Bund Road.

According to details, the PFA ploughed on the different crops including beetroot, turnip and cabbage.

Irfan Nawaz said that the use of wastewater to irrigate crops caused health diseases after adding its toxic materials in the ready crops.

The director general further said that farmers could cultivate the only alternative/non-edible crops with sewerage and industrial wastewater like bamboos, jute, indoor plants and flowers.

He informed that vegetables were being irrigated through tubewell water as compared to last year practice from farmers.

The PFA was vigilantly monitoring to ensure the safe food from farm to plate, he added.

