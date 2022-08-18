UrduPoint.com

PFA Recovers Ample Quantity Of Sub-standard Pickle

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) have recovered an ample quantity of sub-standard pickle and imposed fine on the owner during a raid at Fareed Kot on Thursday

Additional Director Operations along with the team raided a pickle factory situated at Fareed Kot and recovered 3,500 kg sub-standard pickle. The pickle was being supplied at different general stores of the district.

The team sealed the factory and imposed a fine of Rs. 150,000 on the owner, later, the sub-standard pickle was also disposed off.

In a statement, Director General PFA Shoaib Jadoon said that the pickle was being manufactured in the factory by using rotten vegetables, fruits, and chemicals. The pickle was stored in chemical drums while the fungus was also found in the pickle.

He said that Punjab Food Authority (PFA) was striving hard to ensure availability of good quality food items for masses adding that crackdown against adulterators would continue without any discrimination.

