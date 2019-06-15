UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals Cola Factory, Seizes 8,000 Litres Fake Drinks

Umer Jamshaid 12 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:50 AM

PFA seals cola factory, seizes 8,000 litres fake drinks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2019 ) :The food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority during a raid at border area in Wahga town sealed a factory for preparing forged soft drinks of different brands here on Friday.

DG PFA Capt (R) Muhammad Usman giving details said that following a tip that adulteration mafia had been active in border areas,therefore, the teams of the PFA raided a factory and seized 8,000 litres forged cola and 9000 empty bottles of different brands.

The owner of the factory was also arrested on the spot.

The DG said that the food safety teams of the PFA had recovered and seized over one million bottles of forged colas during the last two months.

More Stories From Pakistan

