UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals Five Outlets, Discard 71 Liter Milk

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

PFA seals five outlets, discard 71 liter milk

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :The Punjab Food Authority(PFA) in its ongoing drive of checking food outlets on Friday inspected various sites while five outlets including three milk shops were sealed for selling adulterated milk.

The Departments spokesman told media that PFA teams during routine checking sealed Khan milk shop, Masha Allah milk shop and Bismillah milk shop, for selling substandard milk and disposed of 71 liter milk on the occasion.

The teams also sealed Punjab college canteen for selling expired cold drinks in Jehlum area while Raja general store was sealed in Chakwal area for not adopting cleanliness arrangements.

The teams also imposed fine of Rs 79,000 on various outlets while notices were issued to 78 outlets to improve cleanliness.

He further said that strict action is being taken against violators to ensure provision ofhygienic food to the residents.

More Stories From Pakistan

