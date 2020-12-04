UrduPoint.com
PFA Seals Red Chilli Producer Factory

Fri 04th December 2020

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday sealed a red chilli producer factory and recovered huge quantity of fake chilli power in Lal Haveli, Akbari Bazaar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :The Punjab food Authority (PFA) on Friday sealed a red chilli producer factory and recovered huge quantity of fake chilli power in Lal Haveli, Akbari Bazaar.

According to a PFA spokesperson, PFA Director General Rafaqat Ali Naswana said the factory was preparing red chilli powder with chemicals and industrial colours during a raid, adding that the factory was sealed over the failure of quality tests and non-compliance the standards operating procedures (SOPs).

He said poor storage and pitiable arrangements of cleanliness was witnessed andhazardous chilli powder was being supplied with attractive packaging to different hotels.

