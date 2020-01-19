PFA seals three marriage halls,imposes fine to 20 halls

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority during an inspection spree of marriage halls in city, sealed three marriage halls over supply of substandard food.

Following the directions of the DG PFA Irfan Memon,the teams of the PFA inspected 41 marriage halls in different areas of city and sealed three marriage halls one each in Garden Town,Gulshan-e-Ravi and Gulberg on unhygienic arrangements and supply of substandard food.

The teams also took notice of poor quality spices which were being used in preparation of food.

The PFA teams imposed fine to 20 marriage halls besides issuance of warning notices to 15 marriage halls for improvement in kitchen and other arrangements.