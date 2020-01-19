UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PFA Seals Three Marriage Halls,imposes Fine To 20 Halls

Muhammad Irfan 32 seconds ago Sun 19th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

PFA seals three marriage halls,imposes fine to 20 halls

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2020 ) :The food safety teams of the Punjab Food Authority during an inspection spree of marriage halls in city, sealed three marriage halls over supply of substandard food.

Following the directions of the DG PFA Irfan Memon,the teams of the PFA inspected 41 marriage halls in different areas of city and sealed three marriage halls one each in Garden Town,Gulshan-e-Ravi and Gulberg on unhygienic arrangements and supply of substandard food.

The teams also took notice of poor quality spices which were being used in preparation of food.

The PFA teams imposed fine to 20 marriage halls besides issuance of warning notices to 15 marriage halls for improvement in kitchen and other arrangements.

Related Topics

Poor Punjab Fine Marriage Gulberg

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED3.8 bn on rising confidence in ..

15 minutes ago

Sharjah’s social welfare law discussed

16 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed receives Ethiopia&#039;s Minister o ..

2 hours ago

Bahraini Deputy Prime Minister Receives Assistant ..

2 hours ago

Amendments to law on commercial agencies provide m ..

3 hours ago

World&#039;s first risk management standard for en ..

6 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.