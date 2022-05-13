PFA stops production of snacks factory over violations

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday raided a snacks production unit in Shalimar Town and confiscated thousands of litres of unwholesome food over violations of the provincial food law

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on Friday raided a snacks production unit in Shalimar Town and confiscated thousands of litres of unwholesome food over violations of the provincial food law.

The authority also stopped the production of the unit till further order by imposing an emergency prohibition order. This was informed by PFA Director Shoaib Khan Jadoon. He said that PFA took action against the unit for frying 'lahori purra' (snacks) in the harmful reused oil. He said that PFA also witnessed a poor storage system, an abundance of flies and the worst condition of hygiene.

Apart from that, workers of the unit did not have medical certificates.

The DG PFA said that the authority seized 2,000kg of substandard ready material, 64 litre of reused oil, rusty vessels and a huge quantity of loose colours. He said that the use of substandard oil in the preparation of food causes health problems.

He said that the implementation of PFA rules was mandatory for the preparation and sale of food items. "The provincial food regulatory body is strictly monitoring the food quality, hygiene issues and food safety standards", he added.