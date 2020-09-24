UrduPoint.com
PHA BoDs Meeting Approves Annual Budget 2020-21

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The 19th meeting of the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) board of Directors (BoDs) was held here at the PHA headquarters on Thursday.

According to a PHA spokesperson, the meeting was chaired by PHA BoD Chairman Engineer Yasir Gilani.

The meeting approved the PHA's annual budget for 2020-21 and decided to approve utility allowance for employees.

The meeting decided to make the provincial capital more beautiful and green.

It was also decided to set up a zip line in Jilani Park for adventurous tourists.

The BoD put forward various proposals to increase the revenue of PHA and it was decided to constitute a committee in this regard.

It was decided in the meeting to give two month relief in monthly bills of canteen and joy lands and one-month relief for receipts of digital media bills.

During the BoD meeting, it was also decided to send a summary to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar for allowing parking fees in parks.

