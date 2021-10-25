UrduPoint.com

PHA Chairman For World Powers To Get Resolved Kashmir Issue

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 07:24 PM

PHA Chairman for world powers to get resolved Kashmir issue

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani has condemned atrocities committed against the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and said the Indian government would fail to suppress the struggle of Kashmiris for their right of self-determination

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Chairman Yasir Gillani has condemned atrocities committed against the people in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) and said the Indian government would fail to suppress the struggle of Kashmiris for their right of self-determination.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said the United Nations (UN) and the international human rights bodies must take notice of the Indian brutalities being committed in the occupied valley. He added that international powers should come forward to play its due role in resolving the Kashmir issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiris.

He said, October 27 was one of the darkest days of human history when the Indian occupation forces landed in Srinagar to occupy, oppress and terrorize innocent Kashmiris.

Since then, he said that people of the valley had been struggling and rendering sacrifices for their just right to self-determination.

Yasir Gillani said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, led by Prime Minister Imran Khan, had been raising voice over the plight of Kashmiri people at all local and international fora, and called upon the international community to play its role in resolving the longstanding issue.

He said that Pakistan was extending all its moral, diplomatic and political support for the justcause of the people of Jammu & Kashmir and would continue till realization of the lawful rightto self-determination of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

