PHA Holds Rally To Express Solidarity With Kashmiri People

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 05, 2023 | 07:40 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2023 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Rawalpindi organised a rally to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people, here on Sunday.

The rally was taken out from Press Club Rawalpindi to Murree Road.

The slogans were raised against the Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, Director Admin and Finance PHA Rawalpindi said the Muslims of the world were standing with the Kashmiris against the atrocities of the Indian forces and its state terrorism and oppression in the Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that the situation in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir was getting worst with each passing day.

He urged the United Nations to take notice of the indiscriminate use of dangerous weapons by the Indian occupant forces against the oppressed Kashmiris.

This long-standing problem should be resolved according to the aspirations of the Kashmiris, he added.

The PHA Director said the people of Pakistan have stood with their Kashmiri brothers and sisters and would continue to stand with them in every situation.

