PHA Organises Bird Show In Jilani Park

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 07th March 2021 | 02:40 PM

PHA organises bird show in Jilani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Sunday arranged bird show at Jilani Park to entertain the people of provincial capital.

A large number of colourful birds tamed in homes were showcased at the show while this show was the part of Jashn-e-Bahara festival being celebrated by the PHA.

PHA Chairman Yasir Gillani said that birds show was organised to appreciate the works of bird breeders and to spread awareness regarding the different varieties of birds.

He added authority has always provided excellent recreational and entertainment opportunities for the people.

He maintained that a series of events regarding Jashan-e-Baharan would also be arranged in coming days.

A large number of people visited Jilani Park while children and women also exhibited a strong interest in the birds at the show and took pictures with the birds. The visitors were told about the feed, health and various species of the birds.

More Stories From Pakistan

