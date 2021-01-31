UrduPoint.com
PHA Organizes Arts Competition In Bagh-e-Jinnah

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 07:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) distributed cash prizes among winners of 'Arts Competition' organized by PHA at Bagh-e-Jinnah on Sunday.

PHA Director General Jawad Ahmed Qureshi said that PHA was organizing various recreational activities for students to promote art and local talent, adding that the competition was very successful.

He said that participants and other gathering of the art competition fully observed coronavirus related Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) adding that the management was also monitoring the implementation of SOPs. He vowed that authority would arrange such king of activities in the future also.

Different types of food stalls and shops were also set up in the park for the visitor and participants.

