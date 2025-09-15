PHA Organizes Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH)
Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 08:53 PM
The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Monday organized the Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) here at Jilani Park
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Monday organized the Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) here at Jilani Park.
According to PHA sources the renowned 'Naat Khawans' paid heartfelt tributes to our beloved last Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) by reciting Naats.
A large number of PHA officials and employees participated in the Mehfil ceremony who expressed their love for the last Holy Prophet (PBUH) by reciting 'Darood Pak' and Naats.
The Mehfil ceremony was concluded with special prayers for rehabilitation of flood victims and Palestinian Muslims.
Recent Stories
PHA organizes Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH)
Over 748,074 evacuated as Punjab Police lead flood relief operations
DIG office resolves 1,341 complaints in Sep
Turkiye Consul General calls on PA Speaker
Wolvaardt promises attacking brand of cricket against Pakistan
DCT Abu Dhabi leads global efforts to safeguard heritage
Emir of Qatar inaugurates emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, stresses determination ..
Investment opportunities available in various sectors in Balochistan: Governor B ..
SC reserves verdict on appeal against imprisonment sentence
SC building committee reviews construction work of Karachi Registry
RCB by-election activities start
5,929 power pilferers caught, Rs503m fine imposed: IESCO
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PHA organizes Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH)2 minutes ago
-
Over 748,074 evacuated as Punjab Police lead flood relief operations2 minutes ago
-
DIG office resolves 1,341 complaints in Sep2 minutes ago
-
Turkiye Consul General calls on PA Speaker13 minutes ago
-
Investment opportunities available in various sectors in Balochistan: Governor Balochistan Jaffar Kh ..22 minutes ago
-
SC reserves verdict on appeal against imprisonment sentence22 minutes ago
-
SC building committee reviews construction work of Karachi Registry22 minutes ago
-
RCB by-election activities start25 minutes ago
-
5,929 power pilferers caught, Rs503m fine imposed: IESCO25 minutes ago
-
Two new polio cases reported from South KP25 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks record in Ejaz Ch’s appeals against May 9 convictions25 minutes ago
-
RPO pledges quick action on public complaints at open court25 minutes ago