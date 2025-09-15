PHA organizes Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (PBUH)

Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published September 15, 2025 | 08:53 PM

The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Monday organized the Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) here at Jilani Park

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Monday organized the Mehfil-e-Milad-e-Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) here at Jilani Park.

According to PHA sources the renowned 'Naat Khawans' paid heartfelt tributes to our beloved last Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) by reciting Naats.

A large number of PHA officials and employees participated in the Mehfil ceremony who expressed their love for the last Holy Prophet (PBUH) by reciting 'Darood Pak' and Naats.

The Mehfil ceremony was concluded with special prayers for rehabilitation of flood victims and Palestinian Muslims.

