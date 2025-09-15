Turkiye Consul General Calls On PA Speaker
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 08:43 PM
Consul General of Turkiye in Lahore Mr Mehmet Eymen Simsek called on Punjab Assembly (PA) Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan, here on Monday
A detailed discussion was held on strengthening bilateral relations, trade cooperation, defense, education and energy as well as strategic partnership in various sectors.
Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan welcomed the Consul General on his posting in Lahore and said, "Pakistan and Turkiye friendship is founded on sincerity and mutual trust."
He expressed gratitude to the Turkish government for its assistance to flood-affected people and noted that both countries had always extended full support to each other in times of adversity.
The speaker further said that there were vast opportunities available in Punjab for Turkish investors, while parliamentary and diplomatic engagements had further strengthened Pakistan and Turkiye relations.
Consul General Mehmet Eymen Simsek said, "People of Pakistan and Turkiye share deep foundations of brotherhood and affection."
He assured that cooperation with Pakistan at all levels would continue in the future.
