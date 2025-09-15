Wolvaardt Promises Attacking Brand Of Cricket Against Pakistan
Zeeshan Mehtab Published September 15, 2025 | 08:42 PM
South Africa Women cricket captain Laura Wolvaardt has promised attacking brand of cricket in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan women at the Gaddafi stadium beginning from September 16 (Tuesday)
LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) South Africa Women cricket captain Laura Wolvaardt has promised attacking brand of cricket in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan women at the Gaddafi stadium beginning from September 16 (Tuesday).
Speaking during the pre-series press conference at the Gaddafi stadium here on Monday, she said that the team has worked a lot on the batting against spin and the series will provide an opportunity to work out their plans during the series being played in preparation of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2, 2025.
On the pitch conditions in Pakistan, the South African captain said that the bounce is low as compared with the pitches at home, adding that she was not sure how the pitch will play in tomorrow’s match.
She said spinners will be a big challenge in the sub-continent conditions, adding that they have been working more and more on the facing spin.
“This is a massive opportunity before the Women ODI tournament in the sub-continent and a crucial series for the preparations of the ICC World Cup,” she responded, adding the conditions here will be tough for them but it is good that the matches are being played in the afternoon.
To a query, she said the South African team will field strong elevens in the three matches of the series and will try to form a winning combination before the mega event.
Laura said, "The hospitality has been great and we have felt at home." She also hailed the security arrangements for the team in the country.
On losing in the final of the last Women World Cup, Wolvaardt said it was disappointing having lost in the last two finals, adding, "We expect to play some consistent cricket during the upcoming world cup."
Recent Stories
Turkiye Consul General calls on PA Speaker
Wolvaardt promises attacking brand of cricket against Pakistan
DCT Abu Dhabi leads global efforts to safeguard heritage
Emir of Qatar inaugurates emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, stresses determination ..
Investment opportunities available in various sectors in Balochistan: Governor B ..
SC reserves verdict on appeal against imprisonment sentence
SC building committee reviews construction work of Karachi Registry
RCB by-election activities start
5,929 power pilferers caught, Rs503m fine imposed: IESCO
Two new polio cases reported from South KP
LHC seeks record in Ejaz Ch’s appeals against May 9 convictions
RPO pledges quick action on public complaints at open court
More Stories From Sports
-
Wolvaardt promises attacking brand of cricket against Pakistan2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan women face South Africa in three-match series21 minutes ago
-
PCB conducts workshop for Regional coaches in city21 minutes ago
-
Pakistan team lands in Sri Lanka for SAFF U-17 C'ship2 hours ago
-
Naveen-ul-Haq ruled out of Asia Cup 2025 due to injury4 hours ago
-
Pakistan threatens Asia Cup 2025 boycott over referee controversy in India clash4 hours ago
-
Students Olympic Games begins Tuesday5 hours ago
-
Inter-University Clubs Tenpin Bowling C'ship on Sep 275 hours ago
-
U14 basketball squad shortlisted for Samaranch Cup in China7 hours ago
-
Asia Cup 2025. Handshake controversy mars Pakistan-India clash in Dubai10 hours ago
-
India beat Pakistan by seven wickets in Asia Cup encounter21 hours ago
-
India overpower Pakistan despite Saim’s three-wicket haul21 hours ago