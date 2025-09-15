Wolvaardt promises attacking brand of cricket against Pakistan

South Africa Women cricket captain Laura Wolvaardt has promised attacking brand of cricket in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan women at the Gaddafi stadium beginning from September 16 (Tuesday)

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) South Africa Women cricket captain Laura Wolvaardt has promised attacking brand of cricket in the three-match ODI series against Pakistan women at the Gaddafi stadium beginning from September 16 (Tuesday).

Speaking during the pre-series press conference at the Gaddafi stadium here on Monday, she said that the team has worked a lot on the batting against spin and the series will provide an opportunity to work out their plans during the series being played in preparation of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup in India and Sri Lanka from September 30 to November 2, 2025.

On the pitch conditions in Pakistan, the South African captain said that the bounce is low as compared with the pitches at home, adding that she was not sure how the pitch will play in tomorrow’s match.

She said spinners will be a big challenge in the sub-continent conditions, adding that they have been working more and more on the facing spin.

“This is a massive opportunity before the Women ODI tournament in the sub-continent and a crucial series for the preparations of the ICC World Cup,” she responded, adding the conditions here will be tough for them but it is good that the matches are being played in the afternoon.

To a query, she said the South African team will field strong elevens in the three matches of the series and will try to form a winning combination before the mega event.

Laura said, "The hospitality has been great and we have felt at home." She also hailed the security arrangements for the team in the country.

On losing in the final of the last Women World Cup, Wolvaardt said it was disappointing having lost in the last two finals, adding, "We expect to play some consistent cricket during the upcoming world cup."