SC building committee reviews construction work of Karachi Registry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Building Committee of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday unanimously agreed and reiterated that all development works of the Supreme Court Branch Registry Karachi must conform strictly to legal, environmental, and civic norms.

A meeting of the Building Committee of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was held on Monday under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court Building, Islamabad, to review and finalize the Master Layout Plan for the proposed construction of the Supreme Court Branch Registry in Karachi, said a press release.

The meeting was attended by Mr. Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Mr. Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Mr. Justice Aamer Farooq and Mr. Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar Supreme Court, as well as officers of the Supreme Court.

The Chief Engineer, Communication and Works Department, Government of Sindh, gave a comprehensive briefing to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Members of the Building Committee on the new project of the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Karachi. The project, being undertaken under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), envisages provision of courtrooms, allied offices, public facilities, and facilities for the Bar.

The proposal for extension on the existing site was carefully deliberated; however, it was deemed neither sustainable for future expansion nor viable, as the parking area had reportedly encroached upon a natural water drain.

The Chief Justice took serious note of this concern, underscoring that any development must align with principles of sustainability and long-term structural viability. Accordingly, it was unanimously resolved to shift the project to a new proposed site, with directions issued for the removal of obstructions from the natural water drain.

The Chief Justice observed that it would not be appropriate for the Supreme Court itself to permit or encourage any such encroachment, particularly upon public land and essential installations.

The meeting unanimously agreed and reiterated that all development works of the Supreme Court must conform strictly to legal, environmental, and civic norms. The project PC-1 was, therefore, required to be sent to Planning Division for review and placement before the CDWP for approval.