SC Building Committee Reviews Construction Work Of Karachi Registry
Muhammad Irfan Published September 15, 2025 | 08:33 PM
The Building Committee of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday unanimously agreed and reiterated that all development works of the Supreme Court Branch Registry Karachi must conform strictly to legal, environmental, and civic norms
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Building Committee of the Supreme Court of Pakistan on Monday unanimously agreed and reiterated that all development works of the Supreme Court Branch Registry Karachi must conform strictly to legal, environmental, and civic norms.
A meeting of the Building Committee of the Supreme Court of Pakistan was held on Monday under the chairmanship of the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, at the Supreme Court Building, Islamabad, to review and finalize the Master Layout Plan for the proposed construction of the Supreme Court Branch Registry in Karachi, said a press release.
The meeting was attended by Mr. Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhel, Mr. Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Mr. Justice Aamer Farooq and Mr. Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar Supreme Court, as well as officers of the Supreme Court.
The Chief Engineer, Communication and Works Department, Government of Sindh, gave a comprehensive briefing to the Chief Justice of Pakistan and the Members of the Building Committee on the new project of the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Karachi. The project, being undertaken under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP), envisages provision of courtrooms, allied offices, public facilities, and facilities for the Bar.
The proposal for extension on the existing site was carefully deliberated; however, it was deemed neither sustainable for future expansion nor viable, as the parking area had reportedly encroached upon a natural water drain.
The Chief Justice took serious note of this concern, underscoring that any development must align with principles of sustainability and long-term structural viability. Accordingly, it was unanimously resolved to shift the project to a new proposed site, with directions issued for the removal of obstructions from the natural water drain.
The Chief Justice observed that it would not be appropriate for the Supreme Court itself to permit or encourage any such encroachment, particularly upon public land and essential installations.
The meeting unanimously agreed and reiterated that all development works of the Supreme Court must conform strictly to legal, environmental, and civic norms. The project PC-1 was, therefore, required to be sent to Planning Division for review and placement before the CDWP for approval.
Recent Stories
Investment opportunities available in various sectors in Balochistan: Governor B ..
SC reserves verdict on appeal against imprisonment sentence
SC building committee reviews construction work of Karachi Registry
RCB by-election activities start
5,929 power pilferers caught, Rs503m fine imposed: IESCO
Two new polio cases reported from South KP
LHC seeks record in Ejaz Ch’s appeals against May 9 convictions
RPO pledges quick action on public complaints at open court
CM Agri Graduate Internship Program honors 41 internees in Faisalabad
Senate body deliberates on critical matters of national integrity, institutional ..
Life-threatening road stunt ends in arrest; ICT Police nab viral video suspect
Training programs imperative to enhance employee efficiency: Faisalabad Electri ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Investment opportunities available in various sectors in Balochistan: Governor Balochistan Jaffar Kh ..3 minutes ago
-
SC reserves verdict on appeal against imprisonment sentence3 minutes ago
-
SC building committee reviews construction work of Karachi Registry3 minutes ago
-
RCB by-election activities start6 minutes ago
-
5,929 power pilferers caught, Rs503m fine imposed: IESCO6 minutes ago
-
Two new polio cases reported from South KP6 minutes ago
-
LHC seeks record in Ejaz Ch’s appeals against May 9 convictions6 minutes ago
-
RPO pledges quick action on public complaints at open court6 minutes ago
-
Senate body deliberates on critical matters of national integrity, institutional accountability8 minutes ago
-
Life-threatening road stunt ends in arrest; ICT Police nab viral video suspect8 minutes ago
-
Former Provincial Secretary Dr. Suhag Calls on Ex-Minister Mubeen Jumani8 minutes ago
-
Implementation of NA Committee Recommendations Imperative: Qadir Mandokhail36 minutes ago