LHC Seeks Record In Ejaz Ch’s Appeals Against May 9 Convictions
Umer Jamshaid Published September 15, 2025 | 08:30 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday sought complete details of cases from the Punjab Prosecutor General in appeals filed by PTI leader Ejaz Chaudhry against his convictions in the May 9 cases.
A two-member bench comprising Justice Syed Shehbaz Ali Rizvi and Justice Tariq Mehmood Bajwa took up the appeals filed by the PTI leader challenging the verdicts of an anti-terrorism court. During the hearing, investigation officers appeared along with DSP Javed Asif.
Further hearing on the matter has been adjourned until September 25.
The appeals contend that the cases are based on false allegations, and that the trial court ignored facts while awarding punishments. The appeals urge the court to set aside the convictions.
The ATC had awarded Ejaz Chaudhry imprisonment and fines in four separate cases.
