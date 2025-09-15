Open Menu

Emir Of Qatar Inaugurates Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, Stresses Determination To Confront Israeli Aggression

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 08:30 PM

DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, stated that his country's capital, Doha, was subjected to a treacherous Israeli attack which shocked the entire world.

This attack occurred in a residential neighborhood that includes schools and diplomatic missions. As a result of this aggression, six people were martyred, including a Qatari citizen serving in the Internal Security Forces, and 18 persons were injured.

‘’When the treacherous attack occurred on September 9, the political leadership of Hamas was studying an American proposal that it had received from us and the Egyptians. If Israel wants to assassinate the political leadership of Hamas, then why does it negotiate with it?'' H.H. Sheikh Tamim asked during his keynote address to the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, which Qatar hosted today to discuss the response to the Israeli aggression on it.

The summit convened with the participation of Arab and Islamic leaders, heads of state, and senior officials.

‘’The government of Israel believes it places the Arabs before a fait accompli each time, then follows them with new ones, so they drop the old and negotiate over the new,'' H.H. Sheikh Tamim said.

“For our part, we are determined to do everything necessary and permissible to us by international law, to preserve our sovereignty and confront this Israeli aggression,” he emphasised, noting that ‘’If Israel had accepted the Arab Peace Initiative, it would have spared the region and itself countless tragedies.''

