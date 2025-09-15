- Home
- Middle East
- Qatar
- Emir of Qatar inaugurates emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, stresses determination to confront Israeli ..
Emir Of Qatar Inaugurates Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, Stresses Determination To Confront Israeli Aggression
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 15, 2025 | 08:30 PM
DOHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of the State of Qatar, stated that his country's capital, Doha, was subjected to a treacherous Israeli attack which shocked the entire world.
This attack occurred in a residential neighborhood that includes schools and diplomatic missions. As a result of this aggression, six people were martyred, including a Qatari citizen serving in the Internal Security Forces, and 18 persons were injured.
‘’When the treacherous attack occurred on September 9, the political leadership of Hamas was studying an American proposal that it had received from us and the Egyptians. If Israel wants to assassinate the political leadership of Hamas, then why does it negotiate with it?'' H.H. Sheikh Tamim asked during his keynote address to the emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, which Qatar hosted today to discuss the response to the Israeli aggression on it.
The summit convened with the participation of Arab and Islamic leaders, heads of state, and senior officials.
‘’The government of Israel believes it places the Arabs before a fait accompli each time, then follows them with new ones, so they drop the old and negotiate over the new,'' H.H. Sheikh Tamim said.
“For our part, we are determined to do everything necessary and permissible to us by international law, to preserve our sovereignty and confront this Israeli aggression,” he emphasised, noting that ‘’If Israel had accepted the Arab Peace Initiative, it would have spared the region and itself countless tragedies.''
Recent Stories
RCB by-election activities start
5,929 power pilferers caught, Rs503m fine imposed: IESCO
Two new polio cases reported from South KP
LHC seeks record in Ejaz Ch’s appeals against May 9 convictions
RPO pledges quick action on public complaints at open court
CM Agri Graduate Internship Program honors 41 internees in Faisalabad
Senate body deliberates on critical matters of national integrity, institutional ..
Life-threatening road stunt ends in arrest; ICT Police nab viral video suspect
Training programs imperative to enhance employee efficiency: Faisalabad Electri ..
Former Provincial Secretary Dr. Suhag Calls on Ex-Minister Mubeen Jumani
Pakistan women face South Africa in three-match series
AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August
More Stories From Middle East
-
DCT Abu Dhabi leads global efforts to safeguard heritage41 seconds ago
-
Emir of Qatar inaugurates emergency Arab-Islamic Summit, stresses determination to confront Israeli ..49 seconds ago
-
MBRSC to host first Space Science Connect event31 minutes ago
-
AED4.9 billion in real estate transactions recorded in Sharjah in August46 minutes ago
-
Tanweer Festival returns to Mleiha desert with global artists1 hour ago
-
UAE’s Special Envoy for Business & Philanthropy concludes Italy visit to advance strategic coopera ..1 hour ago
-
GCC Supreme Council holds extraordinary session in Doha2 hours ago
-
FANR showcases UAE Nuclear Energy Programme as global model to international delegation2 hours ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed arrives in Doha to lead state delegation on behalf of UAE President to extraordina ..2 hours ago
-
Sharjah records 361% growth in capital investment2 hours ago
-
Open Masters Games Abu Dhabi 2026 preparations underway for region’s largest multi-sport event2 hours ago
-
Integrated Transport Centre launches emirate’s 1st trial operation for autonomous delivery vehicle ..3 hours ago