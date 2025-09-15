RPO Pledges Quick Action On Public Complaints At Open Court
Faizan Hashmi Published September 15, 2025 | 08:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Babar Sarfraz Alpa held an open court at New Town Police Station on Monday, informed police spokesman.
A number of citizens were present to share their complaints and concerns.
Senior officers including SP Rawal Division, ASP New Town Circle, and all SHOs from the New Town Circle were also present on the occassion.
RPO Babar Sarfraz Alpa listened to each complaint carefully and gave immediate instructions to the concerned officers for their prompt resolution.
He stressed that all complaints must be addressed fairly, transparently, and within the given time frame.
“The main purpose of open courts is to build direct communication between the public and the police, and to solve
people’s problems without delay,” he said.
The RPO also reminded police officers that resolving public issues was their top priority and warned that unnecessary delays would not be tolerated. “Serving the public should be the mission of every officer,” he added.
He said such interactions not only help in quickly addressing public issues but also improve the trust between citizens and the police.
